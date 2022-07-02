PwC Nigeria admits five new partners

PwC Nigeria has announced the admission of five new partners effective July 1, 2022.

The new partners are Abisola Atitebi, Habeeb Jaiyeola, and Femi Madariola from the firm’s Assurance practice, and Gbenga Adepetu and Tiwalade Otufale from Advisory and Tax, respectively.

A record 36 new partners joined the partnership in PwC Africa, of which 51% are female. Welcoming the largest partner classes to date on the continent indicates the firm is leveraging its diversity to grow the business sustainably. The five new partners admitted in Nigeria have distinguished themselves, utilising their expertise and decades of providing services of the highest standards to support our clients and help them build trust, in line with The New Equation, our global strategy.

Uyi Akpata, Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, commented:

“I’m excited to welcome our new partners. Reaching this career milestone shows the monumental impact they have had on our business- helping our clients solve important problems, leading and inspiring our people.

Our new partners understand that quality underpins everything we do at PwC. In addition to the work we do for our clients and stakeholders, making a difference in communities is something our new partners understand well. They carry out PwC’s societal purpose by driving innovative projects that are geared at developing sustained outcomes for our clients and communities in need.”