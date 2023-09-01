JUST IN: Tinubu sacks NASENI CEO, names 32-year-old as replacement

President Bola Tinubu has sacked Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Dr Bashir Gwandu.

Gwandu’s sack was contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Ngelale said 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new CEO of the agency.

According to the presidential spokesman, the new CEO will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect,” the statement read.