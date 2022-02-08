Jaiz Bank Plc, a non-Interest bank, has released its unaudited financial results for the period ended 31 December 2021. The results as released to the Nigerian Exchange Group, showed a 37.17% growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT), from N3.07 billion in December 2020 to N4.21 billion in December 2021.

The Bank also declared a 31.76% increase in Gross Income, from N19.61 billion realized in December 2020 to N25.84 billion at the end of December 2021.

During the period under review, the Bank’s Total Asset grew by 19.62% from N233.58 billion as at end of December 2020 to N279.42 billion at the end of December 2021.

The Bank’s Shareholders’ Funds for the period under review also grew by 14.84%, from N17.85 billion as at end of December 2020 to N20.50 billion as at end of December 2021.

Earnings per share for the period increased by 21.62% from 9.85 kobo in the 2020 to 11.98 kobo in 2021.

The Managing Director/CEO, Hassan Usman attributed the achievements to the Bank’s footprints across the country, coupled with the strong ambition to provide par excellence service to customers while meeting their financial needs.

