Jaiz Bank appoints Dr. Sirajo Salisu as Managing Director

Adebayo Obajemu

Jaiz Bank has notified the Nigerian Exchange and the investing public of the appointment of Dr. Sirajo Salisu as the Managing Director/CEO of the bank. The appointment would take effect from October 16th, 2022 following the retirement of the incumbent MD, Mallam Hassan Usman.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Sirajo was the executive director, business development North. He is a certified risk manager (CRM), Fellow Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and honorary senior manager, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

Dr Siraju has over 28 years of practical banking experience with more than a decade at top management level. He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a supervisor and rose to the position of accountant general manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc, where he held various management positions in operations, credit administration and business development, including regional manager FCT Abuja.

In 2009, he was appointed managing director/CEO, Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB), a position he held till January 2015.

Dr Sirajo joined Jaiz bank in 2016 and served as the regional manager South while supervising the treasury department of the bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the chief risk officer of the bank and later elevated to the position of executive director.