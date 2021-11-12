Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed announced Mr Ahmed Alhaji Hassan as Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

‘’Jaiz Bank Plc (the Bank) hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the general public of the appointment of Mr Ahmed Alhaji Hassan as an Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer of the Bank. The appointment has been duly approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement said.

Mr Hassan is an expert with over twenty-six (26) years of cognate experience. He started his career as a Lecturer of Accounting & Finance at Bayero University, Kano before joining the Banking/Finance Industry.

Prior to joining Jaiz Bank in 2013, Ahmed gained valuable work experiences in reputable establishments like; the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), former New Africa Merchant Bank Ltd, NAL Merchant Bank (now Sterling Bank), and FCMB. He also had a brief stint with Dangote Group as the Financial Controller of Kano Flour Mills.

He is an alumnus of Bayero University, Kano and the University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and an Associate of the Pension Institute of Nigeria. He has attended various local & foreign courses and workshops.

It is important to recall that Jaiz Bank is the premier non-interest bank in Nigeria. It commenced operations on the 6th of July, 2012. The Bank started with a Regional License obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate in the Northern part of the country and thereafter metamorphosed into a National Bank on the 12th of May 2016 with key presence in virtually all geopolitical zones of the country.

