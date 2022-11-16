Gunmen invade Plateau village, kill nine, burn houses

Gunmen have killed least nine people in an attack on Maikatako community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Reports said the attackers who invaded the community on Tuesday night also set several houses on fire causing a stampede in the community.

The spokesman for the Military Taskforce in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James, confirmed the attack but did not give a precise casualty figure.

According to him, the timely intervention by security operatives deployed to the community during the attack saved the situation.

James said, “It was around 11 pm on Tuesday that somebody alerted us of an ongoing attack in a community along Bokkos road. We quickly deployed our men and the intervention was very helpful in stopping the attackers in their mission.

When asked to confirm the casualty figure recorded in the community during the attack, the military spokesman responded, “Those killed were not up nine. I will get back to you to give you the actual figure but the situation is calm now.”