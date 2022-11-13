Georgia On My Mind, By Michael Ovienmhada

If Yogi Berra, the Baseball great of the New York Yankees known for his wisecracks were alive today, and in the great State of Georgia, we would be hearing him say: “Georgia, it’s déjà vu all over again,” as the election for Senate between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker comes down to a runoff. In 2020, control of the Senate was determined by Georgia. Will it fall to the Peach State to do a repeat?

Hey, Georgia—-let’s do it again!!!

Despite being the most expensive election season in the history of midterms, this has been a fingernail biter. Traditionally, historically, midterms have always been about the American people making a statement about securing their form of government by voting to ensure that the same party does not control both the White House and Congress in the same cycle. This time, there appears to be an X-negative factor that bucked the trend—-the imprint, and overbearing endorsements of the former President. His handpicking of candidates on the basis of their fealty to him over competence has been a drag on what should have been a red wave. The bar to qualify for an endorsement was to deny that the 2020 election was free and fair. For many like myself, an African in America, we take a cursory look at what is happening with election deniers, and we wonder whether these folks know what damage they are doing to their great country, our country.

If democracy perishes in America, democracy perishes everywhere.

The day after the election, Joe Biden came out almost gleeful:

“Tuesday was a good day for democracy,” he said.

That was a loaded statement—in the spirit of, and mindful of the Gettysburg address when Abraham Lincoln declared, in the heat of the American Civil War:

“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” He continued:

“That these dead shall not have died in vain—that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Democracy was on the ballot. The American people got the message. They voted to rebuke Trumpism. They voted to protect democracy.

In the polluted atmosphere of candidates who declare that any loss in an election means the election is rigged, it has become unusual to see a concession from a candidate who has lost. Dr Mehmet Oz of Pennsylvania is to be commended for his brave display of statesmanship.

As of the writing of this article on Friday, the 11th, Senate results in Nevada, and Arizona, along with House results in several democratic strongholds are yet to be called. Control of both Houses yet hang in the balance.

Halfway around the world, Russian forces have been ordered to pull out their forces in a final admission of failure to hold ground in the strategic region of Kherson. Ukraine has hoisted the Blue and Yellow in huge celebrations. This is a big blow to Russia at this stage of the war as they may have lost momentum. Strategic forces were spotted recently trying to make ready a Nuclear Submarine. Will Russia accept defeat in a war against smaller Ukraine, or will they go really big and bad?

In my beautiful country, something very curious is going on with INEC as it laments the huge amount of money being spent on litigation in Primaries. The question is: Why is INEC even a party at all in these litigations? In the same vein, the vote of the electorate may soon cease to matter as the courts have taken over the appointment of political officers. Is our democracy which has cracked adulthood for the first time in 62 years, having been interrupted many times, now in danger of going down the toilet?

Only time will tell.

Early Friday morning, President Biden gave a powerful speech on climate change in the beautiful coastal city of Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt. The question on the lips of observers was the same everywhere: As big and powerful as America is—can they be trusted to keep their word considering how under the previous administration, the US pulled out of the Iran Nuclear deal, and the Paris Climate agreement?

Can the US be trusted to lead for the long term?

Tough times call for creative acts of diplomacy. In these perilous times, as Russia destroys Ukrainian infrastructure with Iran made drones, it may be a good idea to lift sanctions on Iran, and start to purchase their Oil as prices at the pump have inched over $3.20 cents again. We just might also be able to persuade Iran to stop supplying deadly drones to Russia.

At this time, what is good for Ukraine is good for America as there are neither permanent friends nor permanent enemies in international politics.

Nothing projects the love Americans have for their troops more than when you see soldiers shipping out at the airport. Total strangers walk up to offer flowers, hugs, and prayers. My heart goes out to these young on Remembrance Day such as Friday, 11/11, and to the families of those who never returned. I extend the same love to our beloved Nigerian soldiers who do so much with so little.

A video clip went viral last week showing a rare act of courage, in a display worthy of a National award. A lowly Nigerian customs official stops Oil tankers bound for a foreign country while scarcity persists in Nigeria. His superiors have been piling pressure on him to release the tankers and their illegal cargo. Is he digging his own grave in a country where valor is an uncommon, and thankless commodity?

While he is at it, one must wonder if Elon Musk wants to build Twitter or destroy it.

As you begin a new week, may the almighty God guard you, and guide you from hitting your foot against a stone.

Michael (O’meekey) Ovienmhada.

Author, Poet, Playwright, and Public Affairs Commentator.

Email: [email protected]