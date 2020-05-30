OBINNA EZUGWU

Dr. Maikanti Baru, the immediate past Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has died.

Baru is said to have died in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness. He was aged 60.

Mele Kyari, the current Managing Director of the corporation who confirmed the death on his Twitter handle, said he died last night.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night. He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him,” he tweeted.