BY EMEKA EJERE

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) following the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

A statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, listed embers of the new Board to include Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

The statement stated that the new board will be in place for three years.

Appointment at NNPC and its subsidiaries have continued to generate controversy among those who allege lopsidedness in favour of the northern part of the country.