FBN Holdings names five new directors as Otedola era begins
Published

8 hours ago

on

FBN Holdings Plc, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of two new non-executive directors for the holding company and three new non-executive directors for First Bank, its flagship subsidiary.

The company’s Secretary, Adewale Arogundade, in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Group, announced the appointment of Olusola Adeeyo and Viswanathan Shankar as non-executive director and independent non-executive director respectively in FBN Holdings.

The company also announced Remilekan Odunlami as non-executive director for First Bank while Anil Dua and Fatima Ali were appointed as independent non-executive directors for the bank.

The appointments of the five new directors are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Late January, FBN Holdings Plc appointed Otedola as its new Chairman to succeed Ahmad Abdullahi.

Otedola was first appointed to the Board of FBN Holdings Plc on August 15, 2023 as a Non-Executive Director.

 

 

