Femi Otedola takes over as chairman of FBN Holdings
Femi Otedola takes over as chairman of FBN Holdings

Published

2 hours ago

on

Femi Otedola takes over as chairman of FBN Holdings

Billionaire investor, Femi Otedola, has been named as chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, the financial institution’s management announced on Wednesday.

Otedola succeeds the outgoing Chairman of the board, Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi.

The Holdings in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public stated that the board and directors at a meeting held January 31, 2024 appointed Otedola as the new Chairman of the board of Directors.

Otedola was appointed to the Board of FBN Holdings on August 15, 2023 as a non-executive Directo. He is a visionary entrepreneur with a track record of pioneering businesses, growing and transforming corporations.

His first foray into the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry began with Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited thus disrupting and redefining standards in the industry.

