'Fake news,' Police dismisses report suggesting Yoruba impersonators of Fulani behind Ekiti abductions

'Fake news,' Police dismiss report suggesting Yoruba impersonators of Fulani behind Ekiti abductions
Published

5 hours ago

on

South East insecurity is deliberate - Police PRO

The Police have dismissed as fake news, reports suggesting that some Yoruba people impersonating Fulani have been apprehended for carrying out abductions in Ekiti State.

Sharing a 2021 news report of the Ekiti State police command arresting members of a notorious kidnap gang including a dismissed policeman, Ayo Samuel and one Johnson Apotire, who ‘impersonated herdsmen due to his physical resemblance to Fulani men,’ some people had alleged that the recent abduction of schoolchildren and killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti were carried out by Yoruba people impersonating Fulani.

The old report had quoted then spokesperson of the Ekiti police command, ASP Sunday Abutu, to have said that two members of the gang, Ayeni Blessing and Femi Adewale, whose duty was to identify victims for kidnapping, were also arrested.

However, dismissing the suggestion via his X account @Princemoye1 on Sunday, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, warned those peddling the ‘fake news’ of consequences.

Sharing a link containing the old report, the police spokesman said, “Kindly disregard this. It’s very old. And I think I need to remind peddlers and originators of fake news or content to know that it’s a criminal offence. Those who like to criticise the police can do them a favour and warn them now. This is misleading and should not be encouraged in any way.”

