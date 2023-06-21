Ex-Ogun Assembly speaker reelected amid pandemonium

Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

The immediate past speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo was yesterday reelected as the 10th Speaker of the Assembly, amid tension.

The narrow path he threaded to success was as a result of the stiff opposition he faced from another member of the house, Hon Daisi Elemide who also eyed the exalted position.

The inauguration of the 10th Ogun House of Assembly which was to hold last week was postponed when it dawned on the former speaker that the road to victory, should be election between him and Hon. Elemide , was rough.

Yesterday, when the house resumed for the inauguration, the atmosphere was tense with fear enveloping the camp of the former speaker, leading to the commencement of the programme late.

The event which was to start by 10am did not begin until 12 noon, with serious politicking as APC leaders pleaded with Hon Oluomo’s opponent, Elemide, to step down for the former speaker.

Ueasy calm pervaded the House of Assembly Complex while journalists who were to cover the assignment were politely sent out before they were later allowed to cover the programme.

After the former speaker’s opponent had agreed to step down, following pressure from Party leaders Oluomo was later nominated by Musefiu Lamidi (Ado-Odo/Ota II) and seconded by Hon. Ifedolapo Owode (Ijebu East) while the Deputy Speaker’s nomination was moved by Hon. ( Mrs.) Olanrewaju Bakare (Ijebu Ode) and seconded by Hon. Kaka Olusegun (Ijebu North)

The emergence of the duo was shortly after the Clerk and Head of Legislative Service, ‘Deji Adeyemo read the Governor’s proclamation of the 10th Assembly at the session held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In his acceptance speech, Speaker Oluomo after his nomination and election assured that he would run the affairs of the House with fairness, equity and justice for the benefit of the State.

Oluomo, shortly after his inauguration commended the support of Governor Abiodun, his colleague-lawmakers for their support towards his emergence, reassuring that the Assembly would sustain the culture of transparency with commitment to the development of the State through collaboration with other arms of government.

He admonished his colleague-lawmakers to shun divisive politics, with a view to promoting symbiotic relationship with other arms of government through quality legislation and representation to engender more development for the benefit of the people.

On her part, the new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ajayi appreciated her colleague-lawmakers with an assurance of being proactive and committed to legislative duties and the progress of the legislative arm and the entire State.

Members who were later administered with Oaths of Allegiance and that of Office included Yusuf Sheriff (Ado-Odo/Ota 1), Akingbade Jemili, (Imeko Afon), Lamidi Musefiu (Ado-Odo/Ota II), Elemide Oludaisi (Odeda), Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu II), Wahab Haruna (Yewa North II), Amosun Yusuf (Ewekoro), Soneye Damilola (Obafemi/Owode), Adegoke Adeyanju ( Yewa North I) Odunuga Olusegun (Ijebu North II) and Salami Fola (Ifo II)

Others included Adeleye Olalekan (Odogbolu), Oyedele Bisi (Ipokia), Bello Damilare( Sagamu I), Bakare Olanrewaju Oluwayemisi (Ijebu Ode), Ayodele Sunday (Abeokuta South II), Owode Ifedolapo (Ijebu East), Tella Babatunde (Abeokuta North), Kashamu Abdul (Ijebu North I), Lawal Adekunle (Ogun Waterside), Atobatele Olajide (Abeokuta South I), Adesanya Oluseun (Ijebu North East), Owodunni Babajide (Ikenne) and Dickson Awolaja (Remo North).

The inauguration had in attendance the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, former Deputy u, Prince Segun Adesegun, former Speaker, Tunji Egbetokun, top government and political functionaries amongst others.how