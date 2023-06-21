FG to raise salaries of judges, elected politicians by 114%

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has disclosed that the salaries of politicians, judicial and public office holders will be increased by 114 percent.

Muhammed Shehu, chairman of the commission disclosed this on Tuesday while presenting the reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Nasir Idris, governor of Kebbi.

The RMAFC chairman, represented by Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, federal commissioner, said the implementation of the reviewed remuneration packages was effective from January 1, 2023.

He said the move was in accordance with the provision of paragraph 32(d) of part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution of the federal government (as amended).

He asked the house of assembly to move quickly on the amendment of relevant laws to pave way for upward review of income packages for political, judicial and public officers.

He said the last remuneration review was conducted in 2007, adding that it culminated in the “certain political, public and judicial office holders (salaries and allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008”.

“It empowers the revenue mobilisation, allocation and fiscal commission to determine the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the president, vice-president, governors, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, special advisers, legislators and the holders of the offices mentioned in sections 84 and 124 of the constitution of the federal government,” NAN quoted Shehu as saying.

“Sixteen years after the last review, it is imperative that the remuneration packages for the categories of the office holders mentioned in relevant sections of the 1999 constitution (as amended) should be reviewed.

“Pursuant to the above, your excellency may please recall that on Wednesday, 1st February, 2023, the commission held a one-day zonal public hearing on the review of the remuneration package simultaneously in all the six (6) geo-political zones of the country.

“The aim of the exercise was to harvest inputs/ideas from a broad spectrum of stakeholders.”

He said the commission has objectively and subjectively reviewed the salary packages in the reports, adding that it adheres to the rules of equity and fairness, risk and responsibilities, national order of precedence among others.