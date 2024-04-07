Eid-Ed-Fitr: NIWA boss, Oyebamiji shares food items to Osun residents

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Alhaji Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji on Sunday implored Nigerians across socioeconomic, political and religious divides to continue to intensify prayers for the country and its leaders in their irrevocable commitment to make lives worthwhile for all and sundry.

Oyebamiji underscored the need for attitudinal change on ‘prayer efficiency’ among the citizens just as he advocated support for the national government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyebamiji distributed different food items worth millions of naira to residents of Ikire, Gbongan, Ikoyi, Apomu, Orile-Owu among others, in Irewole/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State.

Oyebamiji, while addressing the participants at the 2024 Special Ramadan Lecture titled, “Hypocrites and Repentance: Islamic Perspective”, held in Ikire, said it is incumbent on Muslim faithful to use the period of Holy month of Ramadan and forthcoming Eid-Ed-Fitr celebrations to offer prayers for socioeconomic growth, political stability and security of the country.

NIWA boss lauded President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to nation building as manifested in the positive impacts of some of his pro-masses policies painstakingly designed to effect genuine change and place the country to the path of sustainable growth, progress and development.

He acknowledged the President’s ‘can-do-spirit’ and steady implementation of his policies which were anchored on Renewed Hope Agenda for a better Nigeria saying, “it gladdens heart that our country is gathering momentum to greatness”.

The Asiwaju of Ikire Kingdom, therefore implored Nigerians to rally round the incumbent government in the quest to consolidate on the past gains and speedily reposition the country for the betterment of all.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muydeen Saliman, admonished Muslim Ummah to shun hypocrisy in their daily conduct and relationship with one another.

Speaking on the theme of the lecture; Hypocrites and Repentance: Islamic Perspective, Sheikh Saliman challenged Nigerian leaders at various levels to inculcate the culture of truthfulness, patriotism, fairness, justice, equity, honesty and responsibility in their respective capacities.

The cleric who frowned at the palpable endemic hypocrisy in the political system in the country called on the rulers to always lead by example and with the fair of God, and see power as ephemeral just as he enjoined the governed to be loyal and patriotic to all that can make the country to be more united and indivisible entity rather than disintegration.

According to him, hypocrisy is a societal menace that undermines harmonious coexistence and progress in any society hence the need to resist it in permeating our individual and collective existence as Muslims and as citizens.

Sheikh Saliman prayed for the successful tenure of President Tinubu and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Earlier, the Director of Protocol to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Issah Niniola and former Special Adviser on Education to the ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Alhaji Jamiu Olawumi urged the participants to make use of the lessons from the lecture.

The event was attended by Muslim clerics, traditional rulers, community leaders, indigenes within Irewole Federal Constituency and beyond, political leaders and followers of different political parties, members of various Islamic groups among others

