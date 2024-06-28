Connect with us

NIWA DG Bola Oyebamiji commended for 'remarkable achievements in maritime sector'
Bola Oyebamiji, the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has been lauded for his ‘exceptional accomplishments in the maritime sector in a short period of time,’ by the chairman of Kogi State Rowing, Canoe and sailing federation, Chief (Hon) Aiyelabowo Adebanji Austin.

Austin expressed his admiration for Oyebamiji’s proactive measures and significant impact while speaking to reporters in Lokoja.

He commended Oyebamiji for implementing education grants, promotion letters, and medical packages for staff to enhance morale and productivity.

He also praised NIWA under Oyebamiji’s leadership for their efforts in bringing a vital code to fruition and acquiring 15 boats of varying capacities and purposes, including surveillance boats, fire safety enforcement boats, a passenger boat, water ambulances, and hydrographic survey boats.

The chairman highlighted the importance of Oyebamiji’s achievements and expressed his hope for even greater success, particularly in the areas of youth development and humanitarian services.

He ended by praying for God’s guidance and support for the NIWA boss to continue his excellent work for the benefit of the maritime industry and beyond.

