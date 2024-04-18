EFCC talks tough as Gov Ododo prevents arrest of Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned members of the public that it is a criminal offence to obstruct officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties.

This comes after Usman Ododo, Kogi State governor, on Wednesday afternoon, stormed the Abuja home of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello with security operatives while EFCC officials laid siege and smuggled him.

The commission which issued the warning late Wednesday in a statement by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, noted that “Section 38(2)(a(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.”

According to Oyewale, “This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the Commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

“On several occasions, operatives of the Commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness.

“The Commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions.”

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, granted EFCC permission to arrest Bello ahead of his arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant this afternoon at the instance of the EFCC.

This is as a Kogi State High Court in a conflicting ruling restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

