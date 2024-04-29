LP leadership, national, state assembly members pass vote of confidence in Gov Otti

Ahead of his one year anniversary in office on May 29, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has received an affirmative endorsement by the leadership of Labour Party (LP) in the state and 17 local government areas.

Rising from an enlarged meeting which had in attendance the Governor, entire party hierarchy in the state, all political appointees in the Executive Cabinet, elected members at the National and State Assemblies, and senior stakeholders, the Party unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Governor Otti.

Representative Hon. Obi Aguocha, Ikwuano-Umuahia Federal Constituency, who moved the motion to pass the vote of confidence, said Governor Otti, within 11 months of assumption of office into a four-year tenure, has made the party proud as he had surpassed all expectations.

According to a statement by Kazie Uko, the chief press secretary to the governor, Aguocha, who moved the motion while giving a vote of thanks to round off the meeting convened on Sunday at the Governor’s residence, was supported by the member representing Obingwa-Osisioma-Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Munachim Alozie, who seconded the motion. The Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, put the decision to vote, to which the meeting roared unanimously in approval.

The meeting, according to stakeholders, was called, primarily, for the party hierarchy in the state and the local government areas, to familiarise themselves with the various appointees of government, including members of the State Executive Council and local government Mayors.

Governor Otti, who was pleasantly surprised at the show of solidarity and confidence by his party leadership and other stakeholders, expressed gratitude to God that people had taken note of the “modest” achievements recorded by his administration in less than one year in office.

“We must thank God that some few modest results are showing. We could have worked hard, like we have done in the last 11 months, without anything to show,” Governor Otti said.

The Governor informed the meeting that he met Abia at sub zero level, negative, contrary to some widely held view that the state was at ground zero. According to him, it would have been better if the administration had met the state at ground zero, “but we were coming from negative. If you have to come from negative to ground zero, you have to work very hard.

“Today, everywhere you introduce yourself as an Abian, people look at you differently with respect, unlike in the past.”

