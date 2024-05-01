Lagos-Calabar highway: FG to pay N2.75bn compensation Wednesday

The Federal Government says it will today, Wednesday, pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday, said more compensation is expected to be paid in coming days.

More subsequently…

