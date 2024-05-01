Lagos-Calabar highway: FG to pay N2.75bn compensation Wednesday

Connect with us

The Federal Government says it will today, Wednesday, pay N2.75 billion compensation to property owners affected by the demolition for the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway spanning from channel 0 to channel 3.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held in Lagos State on Wednesday, said more compensation is expected to be paid in coming days.

More subsequently…

Obinna Ezugwu

