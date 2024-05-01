May Day: Sen. Oyewumi felicitates Nigerian Workers

As workers across the nation celebrate May Day today, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate who is also the Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Lere Oyewumi, has joined others in felicitating with workforce in the country.

Oyewumi, in his congratulatory message, described Nigerian workers as the central bedrocks on which the building blocks of Nigeria’s national development are laid.

He called on workers to hold onto those values that encourage productivity in the nation and urged them to remain steadfast.

News continues after this Advertisement

Sen. Lere Oyewumi commended workers for their resilience and patriotism, especially in the face of daunting economic challenges.

“I salute all workers for their sacrifices, patriotism, resilience, and contributions in the nation’s building; without you, there can be no development in the country. Hence, we must always recognize and celebrate the crucial roles that our workers have played and continue to play in all that we have achieved as a nation,” he said

The lawmaker who celebrated with workers under the banners of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress insisted that workers’ welfare should always be placed on any administration’s front burner and given priority by the government and employers of labor because the workers are contributors to the development and nation-building of the country.

While encouraging workers not to be disheartened by the many challenges facing in the course of discharging their lawful duties, Senator Oyewumi notes that, victory comes after been encountered by numerous challenges.

He specifically acknowledged the unparalleled support of Osun workers to the administration of governor Ademola Adeleke, urging the workforce in the state not to relent in their oars of togetherness with Mr. Governor.

Senator Oyewumi urged everyone to remain focused on building a more productive and prosperous nation, which, he said, was part of the offerings of the renewed hope in the country.

News continues after this Advertisement