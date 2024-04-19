‘N80.2bn Fraud’: More trouble for Yahaya Bello as immigration places him on watchlist

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has placed Yahaya Bello, the wanted former governor of Kogi State on its watchlist to prevent him leaving the country.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Thursday declared Bello wanted over alleged N80.2bn fraud, after he failed to show up for trial.

This as the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has also withdrawn all police officers attached to the embattled former Governor of Kogi State.

In a circular dated April 18, 2024 and signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, the NIS alerted the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to effect the former governor’s arrest.

After a failed attempt to arrest the former governor on Wednesday, the EFCC declared him wanted on its official Facebook page.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has also described as “insufferably disquieting”, the obstruction to the arrest of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, by his successor, Usman Ododo.

The circular, copies of which were sent to the DSS and the police, contained the name, nationality and passport number of the former Governor (B50083321).

Nanadap stated, “I am directed to inform you that the above-named person has been placed on the watch list.

“Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja for Conspiracy, Breach of Trust and Money Laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/ TE/Vide/1/279 dated April 18, 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action.”

The IGP’s order for the withdrawal is contained in a police wireless document with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34, which reads in part, “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

