Sen. Oyewumi inspects road project, assures of improved infrastructure in Osun West

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate who is also the senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Senator Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi, has assured his constituents of quality representation and timely delivery of dividends of democracy.

Oyewumi made this known during an inspection tour of Olomowewe road, via Young Tajudeen primary School, Winners Chapel Church, up to Palace Road and several other roads in Okinni, Egbedore Local Government.

Senator Oyewumi expressed his commitment to ensuring that these roads are rehabilitated and upgraded to provide better access and improve the quality of life for the residents of Osun West.

He noted that good road infrastructure is essential for economic development and social progress

The Senator’s visit and inspection were welcomed by leaders of the community led by Chief Kolade Adeleke whom he had earlier paid a courtesy visit and other community leaders.

They expressed their gratitude for the Senator’s attention to the needs of the community and his commitment to improving the infrastructure in the area.

The rehabilitation and upgrading of these roads are expected to commence soon, bringing much-needed improvements to the transportation network in Osun West Senatorial District.

