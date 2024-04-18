I’m yet to receive the court order mandating me to do DNA test – Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife

Wunmi, the wife of Ilerioluwa Aloba, the late musician professionally known as Mohbad, says she’s yet to receive the notice of the pending DNA test application by the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The court had ordered that she be served the notice by substitute means after two failed attempts to serve her directly.

However, speaking through her Counsel Taiwo Olawanle, on Thursday, April 18, Wunmi denied knowledge of the court order.

“We don’t have the court order. If we have an order, we will advise her to adhere to it. That is not a problem. But we are not aware of any order,” Olawanle said

The Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu had ordered that Wunmi be served notice of a pending DNA test application, by substituted means.

A statement signed by a member of the legal team to the Aloba family, Monisola Odumosu, disclosed this on Wednesday, April 17.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, in the application filed by the legal team to the family sought an order to serve Wunmi by posting all the originating processes and other processes in the suit on the last-known address of the respondent.

The statement revealed that the legal team led by Emmanuel Oroko had argued that the sheriff had attempted twice to serve Wunmi the court process but failed.

“If the process were served on the last-known address of the respondent by Order of the Court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit.

The Chief Magistrate granted the order and ordered that the respondent be served by posting the court process on her last known address.

It will be recalled that the Aloba family is contesting the paternity of baby Liam and filed an application before the Family Court wherein it sought an order of the court against Wunmi to present herself and baby Liam for a DNA test at any recognised laboratory in Lagos,” Odumosu said.

