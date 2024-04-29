Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, the governor of Abia State, on Sunday, received former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, who paid him a visit at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

The former Imo governor had recently resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ihedioha, former Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, was on a private visit to the Abia Governor. After the welcome reception, Governor Otti and his visitor retired into a closed-door meeting.

