God has set you up to be a star in Nigeria, Pastor Kumuyi tells Gov Otti

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, the Founder and General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, says there is a bright light shining in Abia State.

Pastor Kumuyi, who has been in the state for about a week for a crusade with the theme; “A Glorious Transformation Through Christ”, spoke Tuesday, when he paid a working visit to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, at his residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

The revered cleric, who came with his wife, Mummy Esther, lauded the breathe of freshness and ongoing reformation in Abia State, under Governor Otti, in the last 11 months, especially in the areas of road infrastructure, welfare of the citizenry and security, among other initiatives of the present administration.

He declared that the exemplary leadership of Governor Otti has elevated Abia to a place of pride in the comity of progressive states in Nigeria, as well as on the part of economic development and growth.

“It is not up to one year that you came in as Governor, and your achievements are overwhelming. Even before I came, we have been hearing the news of the progress and reformation taking place in Abia state. Apart from coming to preach, we have heard the story of the state from 2023 up till now.

“May the Lord continue to strengthen you and help you to achieve all that you have for the state, which are manifest in security, progress and productivity of the state.

“We pray that the Lord will keep you strong and healthy. We pray that this work will continue to go on and others will see the bright light shining in our state, here, God’s Own State.

“God has set you up to be a star in our country and shining star you will continue to be,” Pastor Kumuyi, who turns 83 on June 6, prayed.

Welcoming his august visitor, who was accompanied by other elders and senior officers of the church, Governor Otti thanked Pastor Kumuyi for choosing Abia State as venue for the crusade, which started last Thursday and holding at the Aba Mega Mall.

Governor Otti, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, expressed government’s willingness to partner with the Deeper Christian Life Ministry to support the less privileged in Abia and enhance the well-being of its citizens.

He highlighted the achievements recorded by his administration in the last 11 months, including the recent liquidation of a decade-long arrears owed pensioners in the state by previous administrations.

The Governor acknowledged the good works Pastor Kumuyi has been doing globally, through the ministry, and pledged support for the Deeper Life Ministry and other Churches in their work of charity.

