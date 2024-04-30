Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday said his government has maintained fair balance between capital projects and stomach infrastructure.

He said his administration have come to accept that as they build the road, they must intensify the strengthening of the body.

Adeleke stated this during the second edition of an interactive session with the citizens programme tagged, ‘Ipade Imole, held in Ilesa, Osun State.

News continues after this Advertisement

According him, the implementation of five points agenda is proceeding unabated, adding that from infrastructure to the social sector, his government are recording great advances.

He said his administration have refused to abandon uncompleted projects inherited from the previous administration, but expanding and adding value to them.

“In our upholding of governance as a continuum, we initiated our landmark infra agenda alongside a multi-sector social investment programme. We have so far maintained a fair balance between what our people have come to regard as ‘stomach infrastructure’ and hard capital infrastructure,” he said.

“Osun is currently a construction site as evidenced by massive ongoing works across the state. We are pursuing the construction of flyover bridges and dualisation of roads as announced in December. The first phase is billed for delivery later this year.

“I kick started the second phase this morning with the flag off of the Brewery – Palace road dualisation project. I will be going to Ile Ife to flag off the flyover bridge project at Mayfair in the next few days. I want to assure the state that in the execution of our projects, due process and compliance with procurement laws are compulsory observance” Adeleke added

Speaking at the flag off ceremony for Ilesa Roundabout-Brewery road, governor Adeleke said his administration is billed to construct a total of over 16.5 kilometers of road across the Eastern Senatorial district at 1.5 kilometers of roads per local government.

He noted that the choice of the road which is 6.2Km length with 9.0m width was informed by a question of functionality and the focus on easing the burden of motorists plying the road and to facilitate smooth trading between the Ilesa City Centre and outer areas.

He said the flag off of the road will mark the beginning of the second phase of his 100 billion infra-plan launched in October, 27, 2023.

The road, according to the governor, is to be completed within 12 months.

News continues after this Advertisement