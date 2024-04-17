Connect with us

EFCC gets warrant to arrest ex-Kogi State gov, Yahaya Bello

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) permission to arrest Yahaya Bello, the former governor Kogi State, ahead of his arraignment on Thursday.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the warrant this afternoon at the instance of the EFCC.

This is as a Kogi State High Court in a conflicting ruling restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining or prosecuting the ex-governor.

Meanwhile, Bello’s successor, Usman Ododo on Wednesday afternoon, stormed his Abuja home with security operatives while EFCC officials laid siege and smuggled him away amid solidarity chants by youths.

Details later…

