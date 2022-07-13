Nigeria records $223.3m FDI in five months

Nigeria received $223.3 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) between January and May 2022, an increase of 3.7 per cent when compared to $215.3 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

However when compared to the period of 2020, FDI declined by 7.5 per cent from $241.5 million received in the period under review.

This is according to figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Nigeria’s foreign direct investment has dwindled significantly recently, hitting a record low of $698.8 million in 2021.