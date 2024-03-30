Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Easter: Christ's victory over death inspires Hope of a New Nigeria - Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has urged Christians to see the Easter victory of Jesus Christ over death as a huge motivation that a new Nigeria is possible.

Obi said that it is also a strong indication that Nigerians will surmount the existing hardship and sing the great alleluia in the end.

Writing on his X handle, the former Anambra state Governor of Anambra state said, “I join the global community of Christians, especially Christians in Nigeria, in celebrating Easter – the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“This great occasion brings to an end, the Christian Lenten season of fasting, prayers, and almsgiving, and ushers us into the season of glory and victory over death.

“For us in Nigeria, this very significant celebration holds vital promises of victory over our present myriads of challenges, if we do not despair.

“Our dear nation has continued to stagger under the heavy weight of high insecurity, soaring hunger and poverty, ballooning debts, galloping inflation, and mindless corruption that has pervaded every part of our national existence.

“Just as Our Lord Jesus, who made very painful sacrifices for the salvation of the world, which today we celebrate His glorious resurrection, we all must continue to labour, in unity, for the good of our nation, knowing that our labours will not be in vain.

“I, therefore, call on all Christians, in the spirit of Easter, to continue to pray for God’s intervention in our dear nation, so that even as we labour, as humans, for the sake of our nation, God will crown our efforts with success, and make the New Nigeria even more possible, beyond our human efforts.
“I wish everyone a very Happy Easter celebration.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

