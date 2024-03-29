Easter: Value love, sacrifice of Jesus Christ, Adeleke urges Christians

Osun State governor, Ademola Ademola has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, just as he charged them to use the occasion to value of love and sacrifice.

Adeleke in a message issued through his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed on the occasion of Easter celebration said ,Easter is a powerful reminder of the triumph of hope over despair, called on the people of the state not to lose hope over the prevailing economic realities as there will be light at the end of the tunnel as the resurrection of Jesus Christ demonstrated.

“Easter is the clearest manifestation that pain is always a temporary experience and if endured will give way for an everlasting joy. Jesus Christ, as the Holy Book of Bible impressed on us, was a typical lesson on the power of hope and resilience,” the Governor noted in his message.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. Let’s be concerned about the good of each other, and more, show tolerance, irrespective of our differences.”

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to impact lives and transform the physical outlook of the state, noting that ongoing infrastructural projects are geared towards opening up the state for investments and improving living conditions of the people.

He said his administration will continue to prioritize decisions and interventions that will have direct bearing on the people of the state, emphasising his resolve to work with governments across tiers to deliver on infrastructure and welfare needs of the people.

“Our administration is committed to a revitalized Osun state with increased opportunities and this explains our choice of investment in public infrastructures across sectors. We are not only committed to seeing through the infrastructure plan unveiled a few months ago but also expanding reach in an effort to broaden the prospect of our economy and stimulate investors interest.

“Our commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners is unshaken, and I want to reiterate the willingness of this administration to resolve the inherited liabilities within available resources. Our administration will not treat their welfare with disdain as was in the past.”

The Governor rallies the people of the state to be alive to their responsibilities as citizens, saying his administration will not leave any stone unturned in transforming the state and open up pathway of enduring opportunities for the people.

