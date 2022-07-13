Delta 2023: Orubebe appointed DG of Omo-Agege campaign council

Godsday Orubebe, former minister of Niger Delta affairs has been appointed as director general of Ovie Omo-Agege campaign council.

Omo-Agege is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

In a statement on Wednesday, Omo-Agege said Orubebe will lead “critical engagements” that would culminate in the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls.

Orubebe who was a national agent of the PDP in the 2015 general election, resigned his membership of the party in June.

The deputy senate president said bringing the former minister on board strengthens his campaign.

“Orubebe shall, side by side with me, lead critical engagements and drive consultations, and by his renowned robustness, up the ante for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.

“Together with the rest of the team, we shall show PDP the way out of Government House come May 29, 2023.

“Bringing him on board strengthens the campaign organisation straightaway, and builds a strategic redoubt of crucial stakeholders at the grassroots for the contest ahead.

“When news of Elder Godsday Orubebe’s resignation from the PDP filtered in, June, our campaign organisation applauded him for toeing the path of progress and enjoined him to pitch tent with progressives in the APC, and help in the task of taking over Government House come 2023.

“I am proud to announce that he heeded that call and joined our party, the APC, in his ward at Burutu Local Government Area.

“He will be bringing to our campaign organisation his vast reach at the grassroots, as well as at the state and federal levels, having been a supervisory councillor and chairman of local government, a state party chairman, and a two time minister of the federal republic.”