Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the Labour Party will labour to death ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, have become popular among mostly young Nigerians.

But dismissing the party during his speech in Osun State on Tuesday, Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba said members of the party would only labour to death.

The APC presidential candidate among other leaders of the party were in Osun to canvass votes for Gboyega Oyetola, the party’s governorship election for Saturday’s election in the state.

Oyetola, the incumbent governor, is being challenged by Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party; Hon Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party; Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, among others.

