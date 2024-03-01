Connect with us

Politics

Decentralisation key to Nigeria’s economic development – Soyinka
Advertisement

Politics

'Fake news,' Gov Otti denies suing Tinubu, FG over seaport

Politics

Senate throws out bill seeking to include Anambra in NDDC

Politics

We must do something to check migration to Southwest, Afenifere tells Tinubu

Politics

Peter Obi backs Tinubu on Oronsaye Report

Politics

Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu arrives PDP headquarters, demands certificate of return

Politics

Security costs dispute: Prince Harry loses case against UK govt

Politics

Falana joins as NLC stage protest against economic hardship in Lagos, other states

Politics

Hardship: Obi would have made things better - survey

Politics

Mbah: Enugu's new sheriff navigates rough terrain

Politics

Decentralisation key to Nigeria’s economic development – Soyinka

Published

1 day ago

on

Decentralisation key Nigeria’s economic development – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has again called for the decentralisation of the governance structure in the country, saying such will help in the maximisation of development.

He spoke on Thursday while delivering a public lecture in celebration of the 50th anniversary of PUNCH Nigeria Limited.

“When the world restructuring is brooded around, we often hear the challenge. What do you mean by restructuring? Well, I don’t even like the word restructuring I use. I prefer the expressions like reconfiguration, decentralisation,” he said.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Everybody can grasp that decentralisation and those who lead us. They recognise the necessity of it. They recognise the importance, almost the inevitability of it until they get into power. Yes, that’s the difference until they get in power. Deconstruction, reconfiguration, decentralisation. All this is necessary in order to maximise development.”

Since the removal of fuel subsidy which triggered a hike in the cost of living, governments have rolled out several measures including palliatives.

But Soyinka has faulted the move, describing it as “temporary”.

“We speak about food, and hunger because it is real. But palliatives are temporary, stop-gap policies. They do not reach the heart of the problem, which is one of decentralised development as massively as possible,” the celebrated writer said.

“Palliatives remain crude, short-term, stop-gap measures only. As a veteran of food security working conferences from Uganda to India, from Paris to Sochi, I insist that, for a nation to be food self-sufficient, and sustainably, decentralization is the key, not collectivisation,” he said.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *