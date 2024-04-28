Dangote cement export of clinker, cement up by 87.2%

Management of Dangote Cement Plc says the company dispatched seven ships of clinker- from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon and that the export, for the first quarter of 2024 increased by 87.2 per cent at 264kt.

While the company commissioned 10 of the 17 Alternative Fuel Projects across the Group, the local demand for cement, in the same period under review in Nigeria increased significantly by 26.1 per cent to 4.6Mt and the overall group volume rose by 12.3 per cent to 7.0Mt, for the first quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer, of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, in his comments on the first quarter results, said: “During the quarter, we intensified our emphasis on exports, dispatching 7 ships from Nigeria to Ghana and Cameroon. As a result, our Nigerian exports surged by 87.2%, reflecting our commitment to expanding our presence in regional markets and capitalising on our export-to-import strategy.

We continue to prioritise innovation, cleaner energy transition, and cost leadership towards achieving our vision of transforming Africa and building a sustainable future”.

The company recorded a Group revenue of N817.4 billion, even as profit after tax inched, up by 2.9 percent to N112.7 billion. Earnings per share closed the quarter at N6.68 representing an increase of 3.7 percent. As part of its sustainability programme, Dangote Cement commissioned ten of the 17 Alternative Fuel Projects across the Group.

Chief Executive Officer, of Dangote Cement, Arvind Pathak, in his comments on the results, said, “Driven by an uptick in economic activities, our Nigerian operations witnessed a strong rebound, with volumes up 26.1 percent to 4.6Mt in the quarter. Similarly, our pan-Africa operations continued an upward trajectory, with volumes up 3.1 percent to 2.7Mt, buoyed by increased sales in Zambia and Congo. Despite elevated cost pressures, increased borrowing costs, and a further currency weakening, our first-quarter results reflect our commitment to navigating challenges effectively.”

He added, “Group revenue more than doubled to ₦817.4 billion, while Group EBITDA rose 66.6 percent to ₦309.5 billion. Profit After Tax was up 2.9 percent at ₦112.7 billion. These results underscore our ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic business environment while delivering value to our stakeholders.

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with 52.0Mta capacity across Africa. A fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, Dangote Cement has a production capacity of 35.25Mta in Nigeria. Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.

Through recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement serving neighbouring countries.

In addition, the company has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (2.0Mta clinker grinding and import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).

