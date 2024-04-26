Dangote Cement reports N817.35bn revenue in Q1 2024

Dangote Cement Plc has published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

The Company reported N817.35 billion revenue for the 3 months period, up by 100.96% from N406.72 billion reported in Q1 2023.

Profit after tax of N112.674 billion was reported for the 3 months period, up by 2.9% from N109.5 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Dangote Cement stands at N6.61.

At the share price of N656.7, the P/E ratio of Dangote Cement stands at 99.32x with earnings yield of 1.01%.

