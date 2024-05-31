CCDI condemns killing of soldiers in Abia, says such act unacceptable in Igboland

Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), an advocacy group, has condemned in strong terms, the killing of five soldiers by gunmen enforcing a sit-at-home order issued by a faction of separatist group, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), in Aba, Abia State on Thursday, noting that such act cannot be tolerated in Igboland.

The group which prayed for the eternal rest of the souls of the felled soldiers, encouraged security operatives to do all that is necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“It is with great trepidation, sadness and total rejection that members of Cultural Credibility Development Initiative CCDI Platform received the news of the dastardly killing of five Nigerian Soldiers on active duty at Obikabia junction, Aba, in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state on Thursday, 30th May, 2024,” a statement on Friday by Ide Goddy Uwazurike and Steve Nwabuko, president and secretary of the group, respectively, said.

“We humbly send our heartfelt commiserations to the bereaved families, the Governor and people of Abia state, the Nigerian military high command and to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as we detest this ignoble act.”

The group maintained that, “this carnage of untimely assassination happened on Thursday, the 30th of May, 2024, which ought to be a day of sober reflections, prayer, praises and worship to God Almighty that helped Nigeria survive an internecine civil war between 1967 to 1970 and came out stronger, better and united inspite of all odds.

“We are all witnesses of how decent the Federal Government of Nigeria has since 1971 been conducting its’ National Armed Forces Remembrance day every January 15th perennially with wreath laying, release of doves for peace, badge of honour for war veterans and dinner party in all military bases in commemoration of our heroes past.

“The wanton killings of Nigeria’s military staff under the civilian dispensation dates back to Odi in Rivers state in 2001, Zakibiam in Benue state in 2003, Shiroro in Niger state in 2022, Okigwe in Abia state in 2023, Mbano in Imo state in 2023 and Obikabia in Aba, Abia state yesterday in 2024 and we the Nigerian people under the aegis of Cultural Credibility Development Initiative CCDI are saying enough is enough of this unwarranted assault on Nigeria’s defense forces for whatever reason.

“The places where military men are killed attracts consequential repercussions and intended reprisals in a manner unimaginable in deaths and destruction on the civil locations where the assassination occurs and mostly innocent people pay the huge price with their lives and properties destroyed beyond recognition.

“Alaigbo is not a war zone and will not be for a second time after the unfortunate civil war conflagrations.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are not quick to point accusing fingers on any person, group or association neither are we disingenuous about the day the event happened being an Igbo civil war memorial day to dismiss conspiracy theories around the wicked assassination attack nor do we intend to condone internal non state actors machinations, but we pray that the authorities shall in their wisdom get to bottom of the security breaches bedeviling the entire South East zone in one decisive breath of well coordinated security apprehensions.

“However, the level of efficiency, dexterity, speed and suave manoeuvering of the assassins reminds one of the infamous Unknown gun men who ravaged Imo state with impunity. Till today no body has been brought to book even as the unknown gun men attacked the correction facilities in kabbah, Ibadan and others undetected, uncovered and unpunished.

“As an Elite Igbo sociocultural association, we condemn in unequivocally terms the irreconcilable assassination attack that resulted to the death of five serving Nigerian soldiers and humbly tender unreserved and deep heart felt apology to the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“May the Almighty God receive the souls of the dead and grant their respective families the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable and irreparable loss of innocent human lives serving Nigeria to protect us and preserve the integrity of this great country.

“Once again, we are very sorry and do apologize on behalf of Ndigbo and Alaigbo in general with a solemn heart.

“The unassailable truth is that we are tied of blood letting in Nigeria in whatsoever guise or intentions and by whomsoever person or group.

“May God heal Nigeria and keep us together as one.”

