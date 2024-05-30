Headlines
AXA Mansard Insurance boosts profit by 375.33% to 12.05bn in FY 2023
AXA Mansard Insurance Plc on Wednesday published its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023.
The Financial Institution recorded Gross Revenue of N103.413 billion for the 12 months period, up by 36.05% from N76.013 billion recorded the previous year.
Profit after tax grew year on year by 375.33% to N12.05 billion from N2.53 billion profit reported in FY 2022.
The earnings per share of the Group stands at N1.34.
At the share price of N5.35, the P/E ratio of AXA Mansard stands at 4x with earnings yield of 25.02%.
No dividend was declared for the 2023 financial year
