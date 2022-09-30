BREAKING: Ibrahim Gusau emerges new NFF president

Ibrahim Gusau, Zamfara Football Association (FA) chairman, has emerged as the new president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Gusau beat nine others to win the election held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday, and will succeed Amaju Pinnick as NFF president.

He had 21 votes to defeat his closest challenges, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko who had 12 and six votes respectively.

Other contestants in the election include Peterside Idah who had one vote, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi who also had one vote, and Dr. Christian Emeruwa, as well as David-Buhari Doherty who had zero votes each.