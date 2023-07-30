Bandits wreak havoc in Kaduna, kill cleric, five farmers, abduct 40

Bandits have murdered at least six farmers, including the Vice-Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah, Mallam Yakubu Bugai in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits also abducted over 40 villagers while they were working on their farms.

Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union, Ishaq Kasai, in a statement on Saturday, said the incident took place on Wednesday.

Kasai explained that the Islamic cleric was shot on Wednesday at his farm located around Rema area and his corpse was later evacuated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital.

According to him, the cleric sustained gunshots wounds on his abdomen and arm.

He added that the Islamic cleric died at about 7.30pm the following day.

“Until his murder, Mallam Yakubu Bugai was a strong pillar, pioneer member and also the Vice-Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Orphans Foundation, which is an organisation devoted to taking care of thousands of orphans left behind by mostly victims of armed banditry in the area ravaged by insecurity,” he said.

Similarly, the BEPU boss disclosed that the bandits abducted scores of locals around the Kuyambana forest which served as hideouts for the hoodlums.

He said, “The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union sorrowfully mourns the death of the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah, Birnin-Gwari Branch, Mal. Yakubu Muhammad Bugai and three other farmers who were killed by the murderous bandits who have been unleashing terror in the area.

“The JIBWIS leader was shot on Wednesday 26/7/2023 at his farm located around Rema area and was later evacuated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital. He sustained gunshot wounds on his abdomen and arm. Regrettably, he passed on by 7:30am, the following day, Thursday, August 27, 2023

“In another sad development, around Sabon-Layi, Kurgi, Yelwa, Tashan-Keji, Shiwaka, Unguwan Danfulani and many more rural communities in the western part of Birnin-Gwari sharing boundaries with Kamuku and Kuyambana forests, which are serving as hideouts of the bandits, large number of locals were kidnapped at their farms.

“In fact, the situation is so rampant and complex for one to choose among the incidents to report. The bandits also had over people’s farms in those areas where in the Sabon-layi Community alone, more than 10 farms, especially those with grown up maize, have been cleared deliberately by the bandits’ cattle.

“In fact, the bandits told the farmers to stop wasting their time going to farm in the area because even if they failed to obey, they would not allow them to harvest and may end up being killed or abducted.”

He added: “On Friday 21-7-2023, the bandits invaded Ung Bawa in Randagi Ward and kidnapped 28 persons, including women and children and also killed one and shot four who are currently receiving medical attention at various health facilities. However, 13 out of the captives have managed to escape from the den.

“On Tuesday 25/7/2023, the bandits attacked Rafin Zango, around Eka Farm, and kidnapped two persons who were on their way back from Birnin-Gwari town heading to Gagumi Community.

“Also, on Wednesday 26/7/2023, they invaded Unguwan Roka of Kakangi Ward, killed 1 person and kidnapped 9. On Thursday night (27/7/2023), the bandits came back to a nearby Community, Unguwan Danfulani, killed 1 person and kidnapped seven from one family.

“Earlier on the same Thursday 27/7/2023, the bandits blocked traders and grain suppliers who were on their way from the Western part to the Birnin-Gwari weekly Market. The bandits operated for about an hour and kidnapped six persons”