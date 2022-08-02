Adebayo Obajemu

The ultimatum handed out by the President Muhammadu Buhari to Education Minister, Mr Adamu Adamu to resolve the ASUU crisis has ended today (Tuesday) without any resolution of the crisis.

On Monday, the Academic Staff Union of Universities extended its ongoing strike by another four weeks.

In Channels’ Sun Rise program Tuesday morning, the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke said that the extension of the strike by four weeks was as a result of government’s intransigence and insincerity in addressing the issues.

He stated that government was still playing games of deceit using the non payment of salaries as a tool of hunger which it thought could break their ranks.

He also said the so-called IPPISS and UTAS payment system which ASUU is against are fraudulent and corruption -ridden, citing the corruption allegations against the former Accountant – General of the Federation as a vindication of ASUU’s position.

According to him, contrary to the federal government propaganda,no member of their union has received salary since the strike started in February.