AMAKA Studio, a social publishing platform empowering Pan-African creators to amplify and monetise their stories, says it has secured investment with over $1m in funding from Morgan Stanley Ventures, Silverback Holdings and angel investors in 2022 as part of a seed round.

Like similar to platforms like Substack, the platform says it offers simplicity for creators to create content and monetise through subscriptions and brand partnerships.

AMAKA Studio, according to a statement from its promoters, has seen significant growth since its inception in 2021.

The platform, according to the statement, has secured high-profile clients and partnerships with brands that include Nike, YouTube, Access Bank, Wavemaker and Arise IIP, among others.

The platform has also stood out with its extraordinary collaborations with influential women such as Naomi Campbell, Zozibini Tunzi, Noor Tagouri, and Ayra Starr, it sat.

Growing at an average of 35% month-on-month, with a story posted every 30 minutes, AMAKA Studio continues to expand its influence and mission.

Throughout 2024, the platform will be hosting seven roadshows across key global markets with the goal of educating small to medium companies, agencies, brands on how to work with diverse creators. In addition, the AMAKA Studio Internship Grant has been launched as part of its Creator Grant to provide opportunities to creators at key media companies.

These fully paid internships cover two months at the company – the five launch companies include Amplify Africa, Sony Music West Africa, IC Publications, Native Mag and New African Woman – and provide African creators with a unique opportunity to expand their skill sets and networks.

“Our mission is to amplify the creativity, diversity and dynamism of African creators across Africa and the diaspora,” says Adaora Oramah, CEO and founder of AMAKA Studio.

“We have evolved considerably since we launched three years ago, establishing incredible partnerships with organisations and creators.

AMAKA Studio gives a lot of autonomy to its creators, providing them with a space that centres African stories and allows for them to monetise their creativity. They can leverage the platform to forge their own relationships, build their influence, and create strong connections which will help them grow and flourish. Since its inception, AMAKA Studio has prioritised providing African creators with digital tools for content creation and the infrastructure for monetisation.

“We are always asking how we can leverage this platform to ensure there are increased growth opportunities for African creators on the continent,” says Oramah.

“We are invested in supporting and growing talent from Africa, allowing them to feel empowered to share their stories. They are given a space to bring these to life and the opportunity to monetise their voices which is so important considering the economic challenges and disadvantages that have faced Africans across and beyond the continent.” she added.

Over the past three years, the AMAKA Studio story has itself evolved to become a diverse and engaging space within which creators and brands have thrived. Moving forward, the platform will be expanding to allow creators and brands to establish direct working relationships and to enjoy a variety of automated and intelligent tools. Driven by social content creation, the platform will continue to focus on job creation and opportunities for African content creators who have been routinely excluded in the past.

“We are bridging the gap, rebuilding financial tools, and providing services that allow content creators and creatives to access jobs and financing, expand networks and so much more,” concludes Oramah. “We are expanding what we can do with the platform and what creators can do within the platform to encourage financial growth and personal financial security.” concludes Oramah.

