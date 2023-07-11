Akeredolu now in a state of extreme incapacity, Adamu says

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has noted that Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, is hospitalised and in a state of “extreme incapacity”.

Adamu spoke on Monday in Abuja at a meeting with chairmen of the APC across the country.

Akeredolu had embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7 and was originally expected to return on July 6.

However, he wrote to the state house of assembly, extending his medical leave.

Speaking on the governor’s state of health, Adamu said, “We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” he said.

Adamu said President Bola Tinubu is consulting extensively before drawing up his ministerial list.

“The president has just started. And he is doing his extensive consultation before coming up with his nominees for ministers,” he said.

“The nomination of the ministers will come first. They will go through their screening until they are pronounced after they have been submitted by Mr. President.

“And Mr. President will formally appoint his ministers and swear them in.

“Only after doing that will he disclose each of them to the country to know which minister is going to which ministry, and how many ministries we are going to have.”