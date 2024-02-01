Politics
Olaide Adelami sworn in as deputy governor in of Ondo State
Dr. Olaide Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, has been sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.
Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the erstwhile deputy governor who became governor following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, had picked Adelami as deputy governor on Tuesday.
At a ceremony held at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure on Thursday, the new deputy governor was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola.
