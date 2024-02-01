Connect with us

Politics

Olaide Adelami sworn in as deputy governor in of Ondo State
Advertisement

Politics

Amina Arong appointed PDP national women leader

Politics

Tinubu laying building blocks, can't fix Nigeria in seven months - Minister

Politics

Peter Obi returns to Jos, says no rest until peace returns to Plateau

Politics

'Your statement is reckless,' Tinubu hits back at Atiku for asking him to resign

Politics

Tinubu vows to bring killers of Ekiti monarchs to justice

Politics

Nabeeha's killing: Peter Obi pays condolence visit to Al-Kadriyar family

Politics

Labour Party members facing death threats over 2023 elections – Abure

Politics

'Step aside if the shoes are too big for you,' Atiku slams Tinubu over insecurity

Politics

2024: President Tinubu plots Edo take over

Politics

Olaide Adelami sworn in as deputy governor in of Ondo State

Published

50 mins ago

on

Olaide Adelami sworn in as deputy governor in of Ondo State

Dr. Olaide Adelami, a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, has been sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the erstwhile deputy governor who became governor following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, had picked Adelami as deputy governor on Tuesday.
At a ceremony held at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure on Thursday, the new deputy governor was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola.

More subsequently…

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *