Africa Prudential appoints Kennedy Uzoka as Independent Non-Executive Director
The Board of Africa Prudential Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange, shareholders and stakeholders of of the appointment of Mr. Kennedy Uzoka as an Independent – Non – Executive Director, with effect from March 26, 2024, subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Mr Uzoka brings to Africa Prudential Plc, a wealth of over three decades experience as a distinguished business leader, with expertise in governance, commercial banking, corporate & retail product marketing, Information Technology, human resources management, strategic business advisory services and non-human resources management. He retired as the Group Managing Director/CEO for United Bank for Africa Plc
The Board is confident that Mr. Kennedy Uzoka’s appointment will further strengthen Africa Prudential Plc’s commitment to excellence and sustained growth.