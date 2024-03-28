Stock market rises by 0.32%

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.32% to close at 104,283.64 points from the previous close of 103,952.47 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.32% to close at N58.963 trillion from the previous close of N58.776 trillion, thereby gaining N187 billion.

An aggregate of 449.7 million units of shares were traded in 10,260 deals, valued at N12.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CWG led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N7.15 from the previous close of N6.50.

JULI and FTN Cocoa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97% and 9.94% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills led other price decliners as it shed 9.97% of its share price to close at N48.30 from the previous close of N53.65.

Prestige Assurance and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68% and 8.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 53 million units of its shares in 867 deals, valued at about N2.26 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 83.6 million units of its shares in 1,188 deals, valued at N1.97 billion.

UBA traded about 49.7 million units of its shares in 623 deals, valued at about N1.36 billion.

