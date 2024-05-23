Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday reiterated his administration’s resolve to better the education sector in the state.

The governor made the declaration during the flag off ceremony of the distribution of Instructional materials to the public schools in the state.

He said his administration will not relent in rejigging the education system for quality performance, saying that the sector will witness more progress during his administration.

The governor said that the ongoing screening for the recruitment of teachers into government schools would be completed soon.

He said the Need Assessment survey of schools revealed the urgent need to distribute exercise books, saying that education has been and shall remain one of the priorities of his administration.

“Notable amongst our steps are:

Recruitment of teachers into public primary and secondary schools in the State. Screening process is still on-going and would be completed soon;

Implementing to letters the controversial Federal Circular on “New Retirement Age for Teachers” which has been on course and the few that applied for post service re-engagement shall be interviewed soon just as the circular dictates; Vacancies created by retirement of school heads across the State has been filled with capable hands leaving no vacum in school management; Fortifying schools security system by engaging Peace Corps of Nigeria, Osun State Command as school policing and neighbourhood watch to schools. That was in addition to the existing cadets of Edumarshal. These were targeted at ensuring that students and pupils operate in peaceful atmosphere that learning demands.

“Revamping the Federal Home Grown School Feeding Programme (‘O’Meals) in the State to ensure continuity of the programme in spite of all odds occasion by high cost of food items.”

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, commended Governor Adeleke for the commitment to the development of education system in the state.

He said, “Osun state is the only state in Nigeria feeding pupils now without the Federal government intervention. This is evident in the visit of the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on Home Grown School Feeding, Osun is also one of the pilot states for the establishment of Alternative School for Girls,” Eluwole said.

