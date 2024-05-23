Connect with us

Over 70 Lagos men beat up by their wives in one year - Govt
Adeleke reiterates resolve to better Osun education sector, flags off distribution of instructional materials

Court grants Abba Kyari bail for two weeks to bury mother

Biden slams ICC prosecutor over request for Netanyahu's arrest

Bishop Bamidele advocates public holiday for  Pentecost Day

Academics discuss brain drain at Nigeria International Book Fair conference

Anambra school emerges winner of national mathematics competition

Gov Otti mourns death of soldier in Aba, urges residents to remain calm, cooperate with military

Minister bows to pressure, withdraws suit seeking to stop Niger mass weddings

Gov Otti pays tribute to Akunyili, pledges collaboration with NAFDAC to combat fake drugs

Over 70 Lagos men beat up by their wives in one year – Govt

Published

59 seconds ago

on

The government of Lagos State has disclosed that more than 70 men suffered domestic violence perpetrated by their wives in the last one year.

Bolaji Cecilia-Dada, the commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation in Lagos, stated this on Wednesday during the ministerial press briefing to mark the first anniversary of Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the office for his second term, as governor of Lagos.

She noted that the ministry recorded 662 cases of sexual violence, highlighting that 21 women did not provide sufficient information about their situations.

“The domestic violence unit recorded the total number of sexual violence cases from 2023 to date. Through the ministry, 23 males came to report cases of gender-based violence, and 247 women also came,” she said.

“Through our toll-free lines, 43 males reported and 324 females reported, and 21 women did not give adequate information. So a total of 662 cases were reported from 2023 till date.”

Further emphasizing the issue, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), highlighted that between September 2022 and July 2023, at least 340 men reported experiencing domestic violence from their wives.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

