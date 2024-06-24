Afe Babalola University emerges best university in Nigeria for third time

The Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti ABUAD) has emerged the best university in Nigeria for the third consecutive year.

This is according to 2024 Times Higher Education Impact World universities ranking.

The Founder, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, disclosed this on Sunday, June 23, while briefing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on the recent ranking of the university as the best university in the country.

Babalola said that the 15-year-old private university emerged the best amongst all the 264 Nigeian universities and ranked 4th in Africa as well as 142nd among all the 2,152 ranked universities in the world.

According to him, the institution was also rated first in the world in the Social Development Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean energy), overall best in Outreach Programmes and Stewardship with a score of 98.2% in the impact ranking.

Babalola attributed the rise in ranking of ABUAD to its quality curriculum, stable and predictable academic calendar as well as the unwavering commitment of the university community to academic excellence.

He said: “We are here today to share good news for the third consecutive year. Part of it is that our 15-year-old university has again been ranked as No. 1 University in Nigeria, and Number 142 in education generally, the world.

“The above notwithstanding, our ranking position has changed significantly. The reason is because this year, our ranking has gone beyond the shores of Nigeria and, now gone global.

“This result constitutes a challenge to all Nigerians, particularly our universities. We are all aware of the economic doldrum that the country is battling with. I must stress that education is the panacea to all the ignorance, extremism, poverty, religious bigotry and tribalism among other problems, confronting the country.

“It is my conviction that if people can emulate the type of complete, and innovative education system, hardwork, honesty and faith, being exhibited in ABUAD, Nigeria would have been better for it”, he said.

Babalola thanked staff of the university community for their relentless efforts in making sure that ABUAD was reckoned with, in the educational sector, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

“I encourage all members of staff to see our current ranking as a call to duty, so that apart from remaining number next year, we will be number one in other areas, and number one globally in everything”, he said. (The Nation)

