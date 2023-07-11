Access Bank gets recognition at Gender Leader Awards 

Access Bank Plc has been recognised for its many initiatives aimed at providing supports to female-owned businesses.

The bank won Company Leadership in Gender Diversity Award; Family-Friendly Workplace Excellence Award, and Gender Equality Champion Award at the Gender Leader Awards (GLA) in Lagos.

The bank also received a special recognition for its efforts in advancing women empowerment and leadership.

Gender Leader Awards (GLA), is organised by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, aimed at promoting actions, enhancing gender equality and mainstreaming increased opportunities for women in leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship in the private sector.

Commenting on the award, the Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, stated thus:

“We are grateful for this recognition and dedicate the award to our customers – particularly the women – who rely on us to provide the right support to scale their businesses and improve their quality of life through initiatives that go beyond banking.

“As we champion gender equality through Nigeria2Equal, we recognise other private sector organisations that have demonstrated exceptional performance in advancing gender-focused initiatives. Indeed, these awards speak volumes about the accomplishments of our partnership with IFC, and celebrate the remarkable strides NGX listed companies have made towards realizing a gender-equal society. Access Bank will continue to champion this agenda through the W Initiative with a view to ensure our collective visions are realized”