Red Star Express Plc on Monday made a correction on its corporate action, increasing its proposed dividend to 20 kobo from 15 kobo earlier announced in its Full Year Report for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is Friday, 18th August 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday, 21 to Friday, 25 August 2023. Payment date is on Friday, 15 September 2023.

The Company reported a turnover of N13.875 billion for the 12 months period, up by 10.13% from N12.599 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 257.49% to N313.9 million from N87.81 million reported the previous year.

The earnings per share of the Company stands at 33 kobo.

At the share price of N4.01, the P/E ratio of Red Star Express Plc stands at 12.19x with earnings yield of 8.20%.